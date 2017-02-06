Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc. Sprint Classic Horserace meet…Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall and 4R bearings among major sponsors

With the Sprint Classic Horserace meet organised by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group gaining momentum, a number of organisations, individuals and other companies are quickly teaming up with the august body as they stage another horserace event.

Known for its signature Karibee Rice Brand, the company is also known for a number of major achievements in Guyana, the horseracing arena is one.

Two successful Sprint Classic horserace meets have been held so far by the company. Another event is slated for Sunday February 19th at the Company’s new and improved racing facilities at No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

A number of companies such as Banks DIH Limited, 4R Bearings, Trophy Stall, Jerry Outar Motor Rewinding, Vimal Outar Gas Station, NTN Television, Ram Office Express and Think About The Future Trucking Service among others have provided valuable sponsorship assistance for the event.

The meet will once again see the horses running in a straight line from start to finish and dubbed as the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”.

The races will be 880, 660 and 440 yards.

The seven-race card has over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives available.

The events listed for the day will see horses competing in the feature D and lower event over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy.

The other events are for animals classified F and lower over 660 yards for a top prize of $320,000 and trophy. There is the race for H and lower horses running a distance of 880 yards for a winning take of $300,000 and trophy.

The animals classified I3 and lower will be competing for a winning take of $240,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

Animals classified Three year maiden, born and bred in Guyana and the West Indies will have a chance to match skills over 660 yards for a $200,000 top prize and trophy.

The L and lower animals will be running the 880 yards distance for the first prize of $105,000 and trophy. The animals classified LL will also be running 880 yards for a take home of $100,000 and trophy. Jockeys will earn points if their horses place during the events.

Horses will not be allowed to race if they are not listed in the classification. All entries must be paid in full before the race start.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated. Sky Plus reserves the right to cancel/refrain any race mentioned.

Interested persons can contact Neil on telephone 685-3658 or 325-3564 or Mohini on 600-4728 for further information. The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)