Guyana to play in B’dos Beach International Soccer Tourney

By Sean Devers in Barbados

Guyana will be one of five teams scheduled to participate in the inaugural Barbados International Beach Soccer tournament at the Brandon Beach, Spring Gardens here in Barbados.

The tournament is being held by the Barbados Football Association (BFA) and according the Martin Parris, a member of the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee of the BFA which is headed by Capt. Al Walcott, who told Kaieteur Sports, this is the first time the tournament will be held but it is hoped that it will be an annual event.

Parris, the son of former Test Cricket Umpire Stanton Parris, informed that the Beach Soccer Showcase will be held on February 11th & 12th and four teams from the Caribbean (including Guyana which is geographically a part of South America) in addition to England, will compete in the two-day tournament.

”The participating teams will be Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, England and Barbados. The visiting teams will be arriving between February 8 and 9, 2017 and departing on February 13, 2017,” Parris informed

Matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday nights from 18:00hrs after a ‘Meet and Greet’ dinner is held for the teams at Rascals Restaurant, Brandon’s Beach, St. Michael from 19:30hrs on February 9th.

Guyana could use this tournament to gain important overseas exposure for Guyana who has been drawn in Group A of the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, Bahamas 2017 since the CONCACAF tournament kicks off on February 20, in Nassau. The Golden Jaguars will face host Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize.

In Group B, defending CONCACAF Beach Soccer champion Mexico was joined by Guatemala, Canada and Guadeloupe, while United States, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua & Barbuda and US Virgin Islands make up Group C. El Salvador will be in Group D with Costa Rica, Panama and Turks & Caicos Islands.

“Guyana stands a chance of coming out of the group into the knock-out rounds once we play to our potential,” President of the Guyana Beach Football Association (GBFA) Rollin Tappin told reporters last October.

“We believe that we can get past the countries in our group and are very excited by the draw. The coaching staff will pull out all the stops in getting the players ready for the tournament and we are looking forward to competing for the first time at the Beach Soccer level,” Tappin said.

Parris feels that teams like Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Antigua & Barbuda could use the Barbados International Beach Soccer tournament as an ideal warm-up for the CONCACAF tournament later in the month in the Bahamas.

Itinerary for the Showcase is as follows:

Feb 8 & 9 Arrival of Teams,

Feb 10th – 6.00 p.m. – 10.00 p.m. Game Night #1

Feb 11th – 6.00 p.m. – 11.00 p.m. Game Night #2

Feb 12th – 6.00 p.m. – 11.00 p.m. Game Night #3

Feb 13th – Departure of Teams