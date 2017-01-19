Latest update January 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man stabs stepbrother over payment of $5000 light bill

Jan 19, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A shop owner, who was reportedly in a drunken state when he stabbed his step brother, who had confronted him over the payment of a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) bill, was remanded to prison on a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding.
Warren Welcome, 37, of Port Kaituma, Water Front, North West District, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Steve Bell, with intent to disable or cause him grievous bodily harm. Welcome was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him on Tuesday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The accused was remanded to prison until February 2, when he will appear in the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that Welcome stabbed his step brother after he confronted him over payment of the utility bill. According to Jones, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he broke a mug and stabbed Bell to the neck.
The prosecutor said the accused also lashed the man to his face.
Jones objected to bail citing the fact that the virtual complainant (VC) is still hospitalized.
He pointed out that the VC also received injuries to the eye.
Meanwhile, in another case, 24-year-old Daniel Baird was released on self bail after pleading not guilty to a simple larceny charge which alleged that he stole a bicycle valued $30,000 on January 14. The bicycle belongs to Wesley Parks. Baird, of St. Ignatius Village, told the court that he is a labourer.
Prosecutor Jones told the court that the defendant has no antecedent. He also said that the bicycle was recovered by police.
Baird will make another court appearance on March 7, at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

More in this category

Sports

Yesterday’s simulation match washed out But Crandon feels preparations not affected by the rain

Yesterday’s simulation match washed out But Crandon feels...

Jan 19, 2017

By Sean Devers Despite the two scheduled Trial matches and yesterday’s second simulation games being washed out at Providence, Head Coach Eusan Crandon says the Guyana Jaguars preparations for this...
Read More
GT through to quarterfinals

GT through to quarterfinals

Jan 19, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football restarts tonight at Grove Playfield

STAG Nations Cup KO Football restarts tonight at...

Jan 18, 2017

Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Jan 18, 2017

Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

Jan 18, 2017

Limacol Football Tournament kicks off next Monday

Limacol Football Tournament kicks off next Monday

Jan 18, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…That’s why I’m investing

Letter to the Sports Editor…That’s why...

Jan 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch