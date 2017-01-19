Man stabs stepbrother over payment of $5000 light bill

A shop owner, who was reportedly in a drunken state when he stabbed his step brother, who had confronted him over the payment of a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) bill, was remanded to prison on a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding.

Warren Welcome, 37, of Port Kaituma, Water Front, North West District, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Steve Bell, with intent to disable or cause him grievous bodily harm. Welcome was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him on Tuesday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused was remanded to prison until February 2, when he will appear in the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that Welcome stabbed his step brother after he confronted him over payment of the utility bill. According to Jones, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he broke a mug and stabbed Bell to the neck.

The prosecutor said the accused also lashed the man to his face.

Jones objected to bail citing the fact that the virtual complainant (VC) is still hospitalized.

He pointed out that the VC also received injuries to the eye.

Meanwhile, in another case, 24-year-old Daniel Baird was released on self bail after pleading not guilty to a simple larceny charge which alleged that he stole a bicycle valued $30,000 on January 14. The bicycle belongs to Wesley Parks. Baird, of St. Ignatius Village, told the court that he is a labourer.

Prosecutor Jones told the court that the defendant has no antecedent. He also said that the bicycle was recovered by police.

Baird will make another court appearance on March 7, at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.