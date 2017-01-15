Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Promises to continue drive to further uplift the sport

By Franklin Wilson

Of the 27 eligible voters present at yesterday Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) Annual General Meeting that was held at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, 14 voted in favour of Ed Caesar continuing as President, while 13 were in favour of Gordon Spencer.

The elections of office bearers climaxed the federation’s AGM which saw reports presented by the President, Secretary and Treasurer (preliminary) to the members as they sought to collectively chart a solid course for the sport in Guyana.

Spencer was later elected unopposed as Vice President, the remainder of executives being elected along similar lines with Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) President Frank Tucker, also an active powerlifter, performing duties as Returning Officer.

Andrea Smith replaced former General Secretary Melissa Tucker who took up one of the three positions as Committee Member. Andre Austin was given a full term as Treasurer having taken over during the last term following the non-functioning of Delton Gills.

Dr. Osmond Mack was elected the new Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary, while the other two Committee Members are Martin Webster (retained) and Nadina Taharally.

All the presented reports were adapted with the Treasurer promising to complete his in due course and sent out to gyms whilst also being uploaded to social media.

In her report, former GS Tucker noted that the executive body met every Saturday to discuss, plan and execute its mandate during 2016 noting that they achieved their set goals despite the lack of finances.

The report informed that the GAPF’s biggest corporate supporter continued to be Jamie McDonald’s Fitness Express to whom they are very grateful. New partnerships were created with Buddy’s Gym, Ticket Master and Trophy Stall.

Host of Combat Sports, a live TV programme that is aired on NCN, Max Massaiah was recognised for his efforts in promoting the sport.

In his acceptance speech, Caesar, a former national strongman thanked the members for reposing a high level of confidence but stressed that the federation has the potential to go a very long way if they all put their hands to the bar and lift in the same direction.

”Whether the President is Gordon my friend or Ed Caesar or Andrea Smith that is not the critical part; and what is even more critical now is for us as members of this executive to work together with your support to cause good things to happen for the federation.”

Caesar promised to do his utmost to influence the kind of corporate and governmental support to be realised.

Reminding that he is looking forward to the unflinching support of members, Caesar also noted that volunteerism must be one of the main areas of improvement in this New Year.

”Volunteerism must be imbedded in what we do as members of this federation.”

Speaking on plans for the new executive, Caesar said that the former executive had worked on some projections which will be taken to this new body but assured that training and education would be essential aspects of whatever they do.