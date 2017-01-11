Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Former Director of Prisons to know fate today on sexual assault charge

Former Director of Prisons Welton Trotz will today know his fate in relation to a sexual offence charge he is facing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Former Director of Prisons, Welton Trotz

This matter was brought before the court in October 2015 and alleged that Trotz sexually assaulted a female prison officer.
Trotz, who is being represented by Attorney Patrice Henry, is currently out on $100,000 bail after he denied the accusation.
Initially, a ruling was scheduled to be made yesterday in the matter, however it was deferred after the Magistrate indicated that she was not ready.
According to reports, the alleged sexual assault stemmed from an incident that took place in Trotz’s office at the Guyana Prisons Headquarters on Brickdam in January 2015.
Based on reports, the prison officer has alleged that Trotz, who was confirmed as Director of Prisons in 2014, by former President Donald Ramotar, made sexual advances towards her.
It was reported that the woman became annoyed and lodged an official complaint with the then Ministry of Home Affairs.
A Board of Inquiry headed by the late Cecil Kilkenny, himself a former Director of Prisons, was set up. The Board, after examining the facts of the matter had recommended that Trotz face disciplinary action, and he was also advised to apologize to the female prison officer but refused.
However, several months later, the prison officer reported the matter to police with the intention of having criminal charges filed against Trotz, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police. Investigations were done and a file was sent by police to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who recommended that Trotz be charged with the offence.
The charge against the former Director of Prisons came weeks after he was presented with the Disciplined Services Medal at an investiture ceremony. At his first court appearance Trotz had told reporters, “I’m prepared to defend myself in court…. I am definitely sure that I will be vindicated.”

