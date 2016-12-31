Idle Odle think he can hide

One day after he get a lash from dem boys Idle Odle decide to call a press conference. He get de lash fuh behaving like slippery ochro and an eel. If he sit down pun a chair he slide off.

De first day he go in de chair as de NICIL chairman he seh how he gun mek nuff, nuff changes and he gun correct all de wrang thing de fat crook, Brassy, and that scamp Jagdeo, did.

Over one year pass and people never see Idle Odle much less hear from him. You got to Google to see is who.

He announce de press conference and all de media tun up fuh see and hear Idle Odle. De invitation to de media seh ‘End of Year Press conference to be hosted by none other than de one and only Chairman, Dr Idle Odle.”

Dem boys see while de reporters waiting fuh Idle Odle, a man tun up and sit down. De man start talking and all de reporters, except de Waterfalls people believe is Idle Odle himself.

One reporter from Chronicle even address de man as Mr Odle. De man shout at de reporter and seh,” Don’t mek you eyes pass me. I am not Idle and I don’t eat ochro. I name James.”

When de press conference done de reporters ask James, ‘Wheh Idle Odle deh.”

James laugh and seh, “He was in de building earlier but he slip out.” Dem boys seh he is man of de year. He call a press conference and didn’t show up.

That mek dem boys remember de times when Jagdeo call a press conference but Labba Lip Kwame tek over.

De same Jagdeo whenever he do evil and cockish things he use to run and hide. He use to hide when he get ketch and he does put Luncheon to face de music.

It look like if Idle Odle learn a thing or two from Jagdeo mek he push James fuh tie up heself.

Talk half and hope dem find Idle Odle.