Enterprise Busta SC congratulates Yadram, Singh

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM
The Enterprise Busta Sports Club has congratulated Bhaskar Yadram and Chatterpaul Singh following their awards at the Guyana Cricket Boards annual awards ceremony on Thursday night at the Umana Yana.
Yadram won the Roy Fredericks trophy for being the junior cricketer of the year and was also awarded for taking the most wickets in the regional U-17 (tied with Kevin Sinclair), scoring the most runs and being the MVP in the regional U-19 50-over competition. Singh was awarded for his outstanding services rendered as a Curator.
The club wishes both members continued success and hopes their achievement will serve to motivate its younger members.
