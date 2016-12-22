Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:59 AM

Shipping outlet opens late to accommodate Christmas barrels rush

With Christmas days away, hundreds of Guyanese are flocking the shipping outlets and wharfs to collect their packages from family and friends in the diaspora.

Larparkan Shipping is open late to facilitate Christmas barrel rush.

And given the current rush by customers to collect these packages, a number of cargo outlets have made arrangements to ensure that the public is adequately satisfied.
During a brief interview yesterday, Senior Vice President at Larparkan Shipping, Chandradat Chintamani, noted that as is customary, the flow of gift packages and barrels from the diaspora in North America to families and friends in Guyana has doubled for the festive season, when compared to the other months of the year.
He said that Laparkan has definitely experienced an increase of customers due to the inflow of gift packages since early December. The company handles several thousand transactions daily and has extended its opening hours.
Chintamani said that the Lombard Street location will be open every day until 7:00 pm to accommodate customers coming to collect their packages.
He noted that Laparkan opens to business at 07:30hrs daily and operates until 19:00hrs to satisfy those utlising the service, especially people who travel long distances.
“As we are working into the night, we have made the necessary provisions in terms of security to ensure that company property, our staff and customers are safe while doing business,” Chintamani explained.
Additionally, Kaieteur News understands that to facilitate the seasonal rush Laparkan’s cargo flights are increased each week, particularly flat rate boxes.
The service offered includes a combination of barrels and gift packages coming out of New York, Miami and Toronto.
“Business is going pretty well and the staff is putting the extra hours to ensure that they process documents in a timely manner and their packages are delivered in time for the holidays,” he added.
At O.G shipping, a much smaller establishment located on Saffon Street, Charlestown, customers were also piling up to collect their cargo.
The shipping company caters to persons doing online shopping in addition to providing other cargo service.
“What happens is that a lot of people shop online now for personlized items. They try to cash in on the Black Friday bargains; the after Thanksgiving Day Sale in the United States. Their packages would take a few weeks to arrive and therefore they would get caught up with the Christmas cargo.”
Next door, a representative of Williams Shipping was busy going through a list of persons who were scheduled to pick up their packages.
“During this season, cargo business is increased and so we have to double up to make sure that our customers are satisfied.”
The company delivers cargo coming out of North America and various parts of the Caribbean.

