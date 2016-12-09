Murder accused walks free on no case submission

A 24-year-old cattle farmer who was accused of ripping open another man’s belly during a drinking

spree in the wee hours of Monday March 16, 2015, on Tuesday last, walked out of the Berbice High Court a free man. This was following the defence no case submission.

Romel Sanichar, called “Junior”, who was on trial before Justice William Ramlal and a mixed jury, was accused of murdering 41-year-old Karamchan Jagasar, called “Gingo”, a vendor of Bourda market in Georgetown.

Sanichar was represented by attorneys at law Mursalene Bacchus and Kim Kyte in association with Tanya Warren Clements.

The state’s case was represented by State Prosecutor attorney at law Orinthia Schmidt.

The court heard that there was a misunderstanding between the men that stemmed from a deal over some sheep which the accused had sold to the victim.

After the prosecution had closed its case, the defence submitted that there was no case for their client to answer, thus he should be set free.

After listening to the submission put forward by the defence attorneys, Justice Ramlal agreed that the elements of a case for murder were not established. He thus directed the Jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty of murder.

He subsequently admonished the accused and warned him to stay away from trouble.