Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence ….Jaguars, Pride battle with pink balls

By Sean Devers

Barbados Pride was the last team to beat Guyana Jaguars in Guyana when they won by two runs at Providence in 2014 but the next time they came here they were soundly beaten earlier this year.

Today at Providence, the teams clash from 15:00hrs in the first ever day/night First-Class contest with a pink ball in Guyana in the 69th First-Class contest between the two sides. Guyana has won 12 and lost 26 of those matches with 30 being drawn.

The two-time defending champions have not been as convincing as in the past two seasons but this is early days in the tournament and with seven games still to play Jaguars are presently the leaders.

This will be a very important game since Barbados are second just .2 of a point behind the Jaguars who are on 33.6 points, whichever team wins here will be at the top of the points table.

The last match the Jaguars played in St Lucia was also a day/night game which should give them a slight advantage playing under lights with the pink ball which swings more than the red or white balls.

The toss will be important since the pitch is normally slow and low but the dew at night might just make the track last for four days and ball bounce a bit more since it is harder than the red or white ball.

Teams will want to utilize the first session which is played in natural light and getting a big score in the first 110 overs of the first innings is important since it means a team will earn more batting points.

That’s an area that has affected the Jaguars this season although all the batsmen have gotten starts nobody has scored a century resulting in their team narrowly missing a 300 plus total on two occasions.

Rajendra Chandrika has the most runs and along with Shemron Hetymer who needs to temper his aggression a bit, will hope to give their team a solid foundation for Skipper Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh, Shiv Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Chris Barnwell and Anthony Bramble to build on.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who is one of five bowlers with 300 Regional First-Class wickets, can also contribute with the bat. This has been one of the better seasons for the fast bowlers and Left-arm speedster Reifer and Keon Joseph, who has clearly benefitted from his West Indies ‘A’ team tour to Sri Lanka, have been especially impressive with the new ball.

Test Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has been given a two-match rest but Permaul and Gudakesh Motie have been bowling well. Eon Hooper has replaced pacer Romario Shepherd in the squad and will be another spin option.

The Bajans have included five Test players from the UAE tour with opener Kraigg Braithwaite, the best Test batsman in the West Indies and the one Bajan most suited in technique and temperament to score runs at Providence, expected to lead from the front. Test skipper Jason Holder, Carlos Braithwaite and Miguel Cummings have all been rested while left-arm spinner Jomal Warrican has been preferred to Sulieman Benn.

The Pride’s batting will hinge on Kraigg Brathwaite, Anthony Alleyne, Shamar Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Omar Phillips, Wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich and Justin Greaves while their bowling will be in the hands Kemar Roach, Kevin Stoute and spinners Chase, Warrican and Ashley Nurse.

Admission is free and NCN Radio will carry the match live. Among the commentators will be veteran Reds Perriera who be doing his last First-Class game.

Guyana Jaguars: Rajendra Chandrika, Shemron Hetymer, Leon Johnson (Capt.), Vishaul Singh, Shiv Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Chris Barnwell, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Eon Hooper, Taignarine Chanderpaul.

Barbados Pride: Kraigg Brathwaite (Capt), Anthony Alleyne, Shamar Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Omar Phillips, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Kevin Stoute, Jomal Warrican, Ashley Nurse.