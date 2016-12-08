Schoolboy dies in Diamond road accident

Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:59 AM

A 14-year-old boy was killed in an accident Tuesday night when he reportedly ended up in the path of a minibus that was heading south on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, in the vicinity of Diamond.

Dead: Mark McCoy

The accident occurred around 19:00 hrs just at the entrance to the Diamond New Scheme.
The dead teen has been identified as Mark McCoy, a Dolphin Secondary School student of Lot 561 Cinema Street, Diamond.
According to reports, the lad was accompanying his friend to Diamond New Scheme to drop off food for a relative when the accident occurred.
Reports are that the minibus, bearing registration number BVV 989 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road while McCoy was being towed on the handle of a bicycle as his friend was attempting to cross the eastern side of the road.
They had already crossed over to the western side of the public road and were attempting to get a pass to proceed into the scheme.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press release said that it was alleged that the cyclist swerved into the path of the mini bus, causing the collision between the cycle and the mini bus.
McCoy’s friend escaped unhurt.
The teen was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem examination performed on the remains yesterday revealed that the 14-year-old died of a fractured skull.
A breathalyzer test given to the 46-year-old driver of the minibus recorded no alcohol in his blood.
Meanwhile, the teen’s mother, Pamela McCoy, said that a police rank went to their home and informed them that the child had met with an accident and that he was taken to the Diamond Hospital.
However, on her way to the hospital, she saw that her son’s body was on the public road.
The woman claimed that the driver of the minibus who struck him refused to rush him to the hospital. “The driver said that he can’t move from the scene because the police have to mark the spot. It was a police narcotics vehicle that took him to the hospital.”
“We were informed that when they were going to cross the road, a car stopped for them to pass but the bus which was behind the car, undertake the vehicle and collided with Mark,” the woman claimed.
The police said that the accident is still under investigation.

