UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks tonight at MSC …

Winners Connection tackle Blueberry Hill; Kwakwani Strikers face Silver Shattas

The opening matches in this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) organised Christmas football championship will kick off with a double header where the three-time champions and tournament favourites Federal Winners Connection will come up against Blueberry Hill at 20:30hrs in the night cap but at 19:00hrs the opening game pits Kwakwani Strikers against Silver Shattas at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

This is the fourth edition of this annual championship which is sponsored by Banks DIH through its GT Beer brand. Prior to the on field action, there will be a march past of the ten participating clubs namely Winners Connection, Milerock, Silver Shattas, Blueberry Hill, Net Rockers, Kwakwani Strikers, Amelia’s Ward Panthers, Hi Stars, Eagles United and Botafago.

The opening ceremony starts at 18:00hrs and President of the UDFA Sharma Solomon is among those who will be delivering addresses which should include a representative from Banks DIH and a top Linden official.

Set to lead Winners Connection will their top forwards in Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens and Marmalaque Davidson while Keon Sears will stabilise their midfield and the veteran defender Marlon Maxius will be ahead of goalkeeper Shaquille Frank.

Their opponents Blueberry Hill, seeking for to upset the title defenders, will be banking on a young brigade of players the likes of Orell Peters, Shaquille Fraser and Kwasi Tafawa who are capable of match skills with Davidson and Gittens while their midfield surrounds the experience Marvin Williams and their defending hinges on Owen Babb.

The first game will provide much attention since Kwawkani Strikers are known for their running game which is centered on the durable Dale Sauers and Roy Allicock. The Shattas will look to a number of experienced players including Rawlston Fraser and the promising Colwyn Drakes who will be brimful of confidence that they can prevail against what Kwakwani has to offer.

Tomorrow night, there will be another double header while on Thursday; another double header will be served up at the tournament venue, MSC.