Epileptic fails to secure conviction

Lewis Bacchus on Wednesday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Brendon Glasford to answer to the charge of assault. When it was over he walked out of the court a free man.
The charge read that on November 25, last, at East Ruimveldt, he assaulted Lloyd McBean. The defendant pleaded guilty and asked to explain the reason for the plea when the charge was read to him by Magistrate Brendon Glasford at a sitting of the Night Court in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Bacchus told the court that the McBean was in a fight with another man and he went to part them. That caused McBean to tell the Police how he was the one that assaulted him.
Based on his explanation the court entered a not guilty plea.
McBean an epileptic, in his testimony told the court that he is 31 years old and resides at Lot 170 Charlotte Street. He went on to tell the court that on the day in question, around 20:40 hrs he was sitting by his aunt with friends when the defendant came up to him with at Rambo knife and lashed him across his face and told him not to disrespect his mother.
McBean told the court that the two of them started to fight and the defendant then dealt him 16 punches behind his head.
McBean then made a report to the East La Penitence Police Station and Bacchus was arrested and charged for the offence.
When it was time for the defendant to cross examine McBean, he asked him how he can see behind his head to know who was hitting him since it was multiple people in the fight.
Magistrate Brendon Glasford told the court based on that crucial question that the defendant asked and McBean being unable to answer, the matter was dismissed.

