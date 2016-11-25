Alleged cover-up of carpenter’s murder…Detectives under close arrest as OPR joins probe

Two Berbice-based detectives were under close arrest yesterday, as police officials seek to understand why some ranks failed to act on evidence which showed that carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt was murdered.

This development came after officials found that the actions of the two ranks “were not in keeping with those of the Guyana Police Force.”

Evidence against the two ranks has been turned over to the police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

“During the investigation we received certain information, which we think was worth the OPR investigating,” a senior police official told Kaieteur News yesterday.

At least four police ranks have been grilled about their role in the alleged cover-up of Narinedatt’s death.

The detectives reportedly denied that they had suppressed evidence in the case.

Narinedatt’s relatives have alleged that the Berbice-based ranks failed to act on evidence the family had provided almost immediately after the 26-year-old carpenter’s body was found.

While the ranks claimed that Narinedatt was a hit-and-run victim, his relatives said they identified the suspects, gave the ranks a motive, and even told them which vehicle was used to transport the corpse.

But they said that the detectives failed to question any of the suspects.

Frustrated family members even appealed, via Kaieteur News, for Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan’s intervention.

The case took a turn after his relatives contacted officials at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. Almost immediately, a Major Crimes Unit team collected evidence which implicated several people in Narinedatt’s murder.

Six people, including 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, have now been charged with the carpenter’s murder. Bisram’s mother, Shermella Inderjali and Maryanne Lionel, 25, were remanded for allegedly attempting to give a $4M bribe to Major Crimes ranks.

Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with Bisram.

Photographs published by Kaieteur News show Bisram and some detectives dining at a restaurant. The restaurant is said to be located in New York.

Bisram is said to have fêted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.

He had also handed over some $2.5M to a Community Policing Group in Berbice on October 31.

A party was subsequently held at Bisram’s home at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, and several ranks, including a few officers, attended.

Narinedatt was reportedly slain some hours later. His body was found on November 1.