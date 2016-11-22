Latest update November 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Nandlall faults AG’s office for non-publication of online Official Gazette

Nov 22, 2016 News 0

Former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, has criticised Government’s

MP Anil Nandlall

management of the online version of the Official Gazette.
For over a month now, the Official Gazette has not been updated.
According to Nandlall, a Parliamentarian for the Opposition, this is because two staffers trained to administer the system have both been “politically and/ethnically cleansed” from the Ministry over the last few months.
“For several weeks now, there has been no publication of the Official Gazette Online. This is absolutely unacceptable. The Attorney General (Basil Williams) is answerable. This is another blundering act of incompetence,” Nandlall said in a statement.
He explained that in 2013, as Attorney General, he piloted a Bill through the National Assembly to publish the Official Gazette Online, and to give legal validity to the online version of the Official Gazette.
“This was an initiative which I included in the Modernization of the Justice System Project, funded by the IDB. Two employees of the Ministry of Legal Affairs were identified by the Project Coordinator and sent oversees for training to implement and administer this initiative on a daily basis.
When the Bill became law, the Official Gazette began to be published online every Friday evening. This was made possible through a collaborative relationship which I established between National Printers Ltd and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
This initiative was deeply welcomed and appreciated both locally and internationally. At the click of a

AG, Basil Williams

button, persons living all over the world were able to access, weekly, the important information published in the Official Gazette. More particularly, it offered property owners who are overseas, an opportunity to see whether their properties in Guyana are being fraudulently sold, or whether persons are applying for prescriptive title in relation to the same,” Nandlall explained.
“Every conveyance of immovable property and a notice of every application for title by prescription are required by law to be published in the Official Gazette. A great volume of other important information is also published in the Official Gazette.”
The last time that the Official Gazette was published online was on October 15.

