Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…St. Angela’s two-peat to create history

– West Ruimveldt finish third

St. Angela’s created history when they successfully defended their Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship after squeezing past neighbours St. Agnes 1-0 in the final yesterday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Played before a large crowd, tournament topscorer Seon Cato once again made the difference, netting his eleventh goal of the event in the 12th minute which proved to be the decisive goal that secured the championship trophy for the defending champs.

Cato pierced the defence from close range, stabbing home to send the team’s supporters into frenzy.

It came after a fierce shot was deflected into his path and he made no mistake in hitting the target.

It was a game that provided fans with a lot of excitement as both teams came close to scoring on many occasions, but was nullified by brilliant goalkeeping from both keepers.

With the win, St. Angela’s became the only team to complete the tournament without conceding a single goal.

They waltzed off with the winning trophy and medals, new team uniforms and a flat screen television.

Meanwhile, the runners-up received the second place trophy, medals and a flat screen television.

In the third place playoff, West Ruimveldt edged St. Pius 1-0 through a solitary strike from Kenneth Gordon in the 24th minute.

They received their prizes and a flat screen television, while St. Pius collected the fourth placed trophy and a flat screen television.

In the individual awards, St. Angela’s swept the player accolades with Antwoine Vincent capturing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while Shuwabe Hutson and Cato collected the Best Goalkeeper and Highest Goalscorer honours respectively.

Also, Troy Wright and Carrin Carter of St. Agnes were adjudged the Best Coach and Most Supportive Parent correspondingly.

In the 5-8 section, Marian Academy edged North Georgetown 6-5 on sudden death kicks after normal and extra time ended 1-1 to clinch the fifth spot.

Shaquan Walters scored for North Georgetown in the seventh minute, while Nicholas Verwey equalised in the 28th minute.

St. Stephen’s defeated F.E. Pollard 2-1 on penalty kicks following a scoreless regulation and extra times to seal the seventh position.

In the 9-12 category, Winfer Gardens crushed St. Margaret’s 4-0 to secure the ninth position. Orlando Dickie scored a hat-trick in the fourth, 10th and 30th minutes, while Calvin Bowling netted in the 23rd minute.

Meanwhile, Stella Maris edged Tucville 1-0 to cement the 11th position with Fedel Norville, the player on target in the 49th minute.

In the 13-16 section, South Ruimveldt secured the 13th position after defeating Redeemer 2-0. Gordanny George and Antonio Leitch netted in the 12th and 40th minute respectively.

Claiming 15th place was Mae’s who edged St. Gabriel’s 1-0. Ganesh Persaud scored in the fourth minute.

Trophies were presented to each of the 16 finishers.

Meeting the teams prior to the kickoff were GFF President Wayne Forde, Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Malta Brand Manager Clayton McKenzie, Courts Marketing Director Pernel Cummings and Courts Financial Director Neil Boucher.

The ceremonial kickoff was done by Boucher.

Closing remarks in the event were made by Forde, McKenzie, Boucher and Mendonca.

Also, on board was Banks DIH under its Smalta Supreme brand.