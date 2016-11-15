Marine institute trains regional maritime officers

Matpal Marine Institute, a Georgetown-based training and development organization, established since October 5, 1999, continues to focus on delivering Training and Certification according to the International Maritime

Organization (IMO)’s Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers (STCW) to the Maritime Industry.

Some of the courses offered by Matpal are Maritime Safety and Security Training; Basic Training for Oil and Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations; Advance Fire Fighting; Medical First Aid and Deck and Engineering programmes at the level of Masters, First Officers, Second Officers, Ratings/Watch-keepers, and Ordinary Sailors, within the Maritime Industry.

In addition to standard training programmes,

Matpal also provides custom-designed courses in response to client’s demands. The Institute, an approved training partner of the Guyana Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), is strategically positioned as Guyana’s premier maritime training organization to respond to the Maritime and eminent offshore oil and gas industries.

Currently, over 800 individuals have been trained by Matpal Marine Institute. They currently serve on local, regional and international vessels.

Matpal is managed and operated by a seven-‘member Board of Advisors who are leaders in the maritime industry in Guyana. The Board’s collective experience covers maritime training, administration and management, quality, maritime safety and security, research and development and engineering.

The Institute’s approach to training is through collaboration and continuous improvement which enables a better understanding of the training and education requirements of the industry. In this regard, one member of our team has recently completed a re-tooling exercise based on the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization (OPITO) certification for Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) with the HHSL Safety Systems Limited of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Institute has this month completed the first of three phases of training of sixteen (16 cadets) of the Guyana Maritime Administration Department (MARAD). Through a collaboration with industry partners such as Edison Chouest Offshore Inc, Oldendorff Carriers Inc, Vijai Sankar Shipping and other partners, the Cadets will commence their internship programme – a prerequisite for the completion of the first year of the four-year Cadet training programme. These Cadets will embark on a six-month internship with our partners on-board their rigging platforms and vessels – a practical and hands-on experience.

According to Cadet Dwayne Anderson, “I am very excited to be given the opportunity to gain practical experience on board ships and enhance my career goal to ultimately become a Port State Inspector and meaningfully contribute to Guyana’s maritime industry.”