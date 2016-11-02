Gunman trails and robs woman outside Grove home

A Grove, East Bank Demerara woman was left in a state of shock after a gunman in a heavily-tinted car robbed her in front on her home at around 19.00 hrs on Monday.

Dolores Thompson says she was held at gunpoint minutes after exiting her vehicle outside her Block Y residence. The robber relieved Thompson of a bag containing $90,000, her driver’s licence, bank card and other documents.

Thompson works in Georgetown, and had driven home from her place of employment. She is unsure whether the robber trailed her from the city.

It was when she was in her street that she realised that a vehicle was behind her. Thompson said that when she arrived home, the occupants of the heavily-tinted white Toyota Premio drove past her and stopped on her neighbour’s bridge.

Thompson said she opened her gate and drove into her yard. She was about to close her gate when a slim, brown-complexioned man, with a flop-hat pulled down in his face, exited the parked car. The man walked up to Thompson, pointed a gun at her, and ordered her to hand over her valuables.

“I was caught off-guard. I never expected to be robbed. I was cold, I was numb,” Thompson said.

The robber then headed back to the car and escaped. Thompson said that the bandit had an accomplice, who was driving.

She said that police later told her that the vehicle was fitted with false number plates.

The attack on Thompson occurred even as police officials insist that there has been a drop in serious crimes.