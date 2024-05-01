Timehri man jailed for breaking and entering a place of worship

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Tuesday, when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court, to answer a break and enter a place of worship charge.

Fadil Shaw made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess. Shaw pleaded guilty and was sentenced.