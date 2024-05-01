Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana ink Security Master Plan

Kaieteur News – Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana signed a security Common Master Plan on Monday, in a landmark move to bolster regional security and defence.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the signing ceremony took place following a day of intensive dialogue among the three countries and Brazil. The Ministry said that the signing of the Master Plan marks a pivotal step towards enhancing cooperation and addressing shared security challenges.

The dialogue highlighted the critical importance of a unified approach to understanding the strategic defence and security environment. Special emphasis was placed on collaborative efforts to combat security threats and address challenges affecting the populations, territories, maritime space, and interests of the countries.

Moreover, it was underscored that the signing of the Common Security Master Plan is a major achievement in the joint efforts of Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and Brazil to protect their citizens and territories.

Further, the Ministry said that the collaboration demonstrates the countries’ commitment to regional security cooperation and sets the stage for a safer and more prosperous future.

The signing ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception hosted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown.