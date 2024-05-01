Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

Kaieteur Sports – A junior team of players represented the Guyana Badminton Association and they raked in a haul of eight medals at the Caribbean Easter Badminton Tournament 2024 held in neighbouring Suriname.

The players copped 2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals in the action.

Under 11 Girls Doubles:

Anjaneysa Godette & Riyo Alexander came out on top with First Place in the Girls Doubles.

Under 11 Boys Doubles:

Liam Brummell & Joel Rambirche competed and won bronze in the boys doubles.

Under 11 Mixed Doubles:

Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette won Silver in the Mixed Doubles as well as Liam Brummell & Riyo Alexander who won Bronze in the same event.