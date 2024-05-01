Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

May 01, 2024 Sports

The young Guyanese team and coaches take time out for a photo.

The young Guyanese team and coaches take time out for a photo.

Kaieteur Sports – A junior team of players represented the Guyana Badminton Association and they raked in a haul of eight medals at the Caribbean Easter Badminton Tournament 2024 held in neighbouring Suriname.

The young medal winners smile proudly as their hoist the Golden Arrowhead.

The young medal winners smile proudly as their hoist the Golden Arrowhead.

The players copped 2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals in the action.

Under 11 Girls Doubles:

Anjaneysa Godette & Riyo Alexander came out on top with First Place in the Girls Doubles.

Under 11 Boys Doubles:

Liam Brummell & Joel Rambirche competed and won bronze in the boys doubles.

Under 11 Mixed Doubles:

Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette won Silver in the Mixed Doubles as well as Liam Brummell & Riyo Alexander who won Bronze in the same event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

May 01, 2024

Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC play out hard-fought draw Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League is back. Essequibo...
Read More
West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling final-over finish to take unassailable 3-0 lead

West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling...

May 01, 2024

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter...

May 01, 2024

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans secure 3-run win 

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans...

May 01, 2024

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a 1-1 draw in intense clash

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a...

May 01, 2024

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10 action continues 

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10...

May 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]