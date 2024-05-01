Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM
May 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A junior team of players represented the Guyana Badminton Association and they raked in a haul of eight medals at the Caribbean Easter Badminton Tournament 2024 held in neighbouring Suriname.
The players copped 2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals in the action.
Under 11 Girls Doubles:
Anjaneysa Godette & Riyo Alexander came out on top with First Place in the Girls Doubles.
Under 11 Boys Doubles:
Liam Brummell & Joel Rambirche competed and won bronze in the boys doubles.
Under 11 Mixed Doubles:
Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette won Silver in the Mixed Doubles as well as Liam Brummell & Riyo Alexander who won Bronze in the same event.
