Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund Announces 2024 Call for Submissions

Kaieteur News – Scotiabank announced that it is now accepting grant submissions across its footprint, including Guyana for its Net-Zero Research Fund.

Organisations developing innovative research and opportunities to decarbonize key sectors and support the shift to a low-carbon economy have until May 28, 2024, to submit a submission for funding, the bank said in a press release. Since 2021, Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund has distributed CAD$3 million to more than 30 registered charities and non-profit organisations, across its operations conducting climate and decarbonisation research.

Some projects that have received grants in the past from the Fund include:

Expanding carbon sequestration

Developing improvements to greenhouse gas emissions measurements

Identifying policy and regulatory changes to enable rapid decarbonisation

Increasing demand for lower or zero-carbon technologies

Scotiabank’s grants in 2024 will range from CAD $25,000 to CAD $100,000. Organisations must be registered charities and non-profit organizations to be eligible for the Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund.

Visit Scotiabank’s Climate Change Centre of Excellence for information on past winners,

submission eligibility and to apply. Nafeeza Gaffoor – Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana commented “We are making efforts to achieve environmental objectives across our operations and are collaborating with key partners, on efforts to address climate change and protect our environment. I look forward to seeing applications from Guyana as this Net-Zero Research Fund aligns well with our country’s low carbon development strategy.”