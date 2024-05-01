Works on phase two of Berbice technical training facility begins

Kaieteur News – Construction of phase two of the Guyana Technical Training College Incorporated (GTTCI) in Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice has begun, President Irfaan Ali announced on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the head-of-state said, “This phase will involve building the technologically advanced, multi-disciplinary main campus, which will have the capacity to accommodate 150 students and include administrative offices with all necessary facilities.”

The investment in the College is about US$100 million.

Back in February, the first phase of the project was commissioned. That phase included the Simulator Facility (FacTor), valued at cost of US$13 million. The initial phase focused on providing practical training in Mechanical, Instrumentation, Electrical, and Production areas, catering to batches of 25 students.

With boundless avenues for rapid growth and transformation emerging, a concerted effort is underway to equip Guyanese for opportunities within the booming oil and gas sector. Crafting a skilled workforce is a top priority, as part of this strategy; the government has embarked on a nationwide campaign to provide world-class education and upskilling opportunities to Guyanese, ensuring that local content remains the pinnacle of Guyana’s oil and gas development.

The decision to establish an oil and gas training college in Berbice was conceived two years ago, through collaborative efforts involving ExxonMobil Guyana, SBM Offshore Guyana, Hess Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

SBM Offshore Guyana oversaw the design and construction of the simulator facility. FacTor, is a fully operational live process plant, replicates actual plant functions and includes a Central Control Room (CCR), a marshalling cabinet, and a motor control center (MCC) cabinet, all powered by the latest DCS control system.

The GTTCI facility, spanning some 18.4 acres, is part of a larger plan which includes the Hospitality and Tourism Institute and the Oil and Gas Training College.