Minister Edghill heads team attending ICAO’s symposium

Kaieteur News – A delegation from Guyana comprising Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Mr. Saheed Sulaman, Deputy Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is currently attending the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s 3rd Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The symposium began on April 30 and will conclude on May 2nd, 2024, a Ministry of Public Works release stated. It is organised under the theme “Optimizing Aviation Capacity Strategies for Safe Skies, Sustainable Future,” underscores the crucial role of aviation in shaping a sustainable future.

The GISS 2024 will address and highlight ICAO’s latest digital tools, key initiatives, and collaborative endeavours to support aviation resilience, foster innovation, promote sustainable development, and provide operational solutions. In addition, ICAO’s proposed Finvest Hub will delve into the need for greater partnerships and increased engagement between the aviation industry and financial institutions to achieve the goal of decarbonizing aviation by 2050. The GISS 2024 will also explore the impact of air transport, tourism, and capacity development as key drivers of economic resilience. The PPP/C Government continues to invest in the local aviation sector to modernise, transform, and create an environment that is second to none.