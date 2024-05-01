Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Minister Edghill heads team attending ICAO’s symposium

May 01, 2024 News

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Kaieteur News – A delegation from Guyana comprising Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Mr. Saheed Sulaman, Deputy Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is currently attending the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s 3rd Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The symposium began on April 30 and will conclude on May 2nd, 2024, a Ministry of Public Works release stated. It is organised under the theme “Optimizing Aviation Capacity Strategies for Safe Skies, Sustainable Future,” underscores the crucial role of aviation in shaping a sustainable future.

The GISS 2024 will address and highlight ICAO’s latest digital tools, key initiatives, and collaborative endeavours to support aviation resilience, foster innovation, promote sustainable development, and provide operational solutions. In addition, ICAO’s proposed Finvest Hub will delve into the need for greater partnerships and increased engagement between the aviation industry and financial institutions to achieve the goal of decarbonizing aviation by 2050.  The GISS 2024 will also explore the impact of air transport, tourism, and capacity development as key drivers of economic resilience. The PPP/C Government continues to invest in the local aviation sector to modernise, transform, and create an environment that is second to none.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

May 01, 2024

Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC play out hard-fought draw Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League is back. Essequibo...
Read More
West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling final-over finish to take unassailable 3-0 lead

West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling...

May 01, 2024

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter...

May 01, 2024

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans secure 3-run win 

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans...

May 01, 2024

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a 1-1 draw in intense clash

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a...

May 01, 2024

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10 action continues 

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10...

May 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]