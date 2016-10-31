Poonam Singh does Guyana proud at Miss Global International Pageant

– Cops first runner up spot and several awards

Even though it was her first global pageant, Guyanese songbird, Poonam Singh proved that she has what it takes to be an outstanding beauty ambassador as she recently copped the first runner up position in the Miss Global International Pageant which was recently held in the Dominican Republic. Taking the crown was Brazil.

Singh said that she was elated at her achievement in the pageant. In a Facebook video post, the beauty queen revealed that she won several prizes which included Best personality, Best talent, Best national costume and Best gown which was a product of House of Pearson. She also copped the first runner up spot in the Miss Maja of the World segment. The beauty ambassador with an appealing voice also placed among the top three in the best talent segment of the pageant.

She holds a Diploma in Communication Studies and is a Law Student at the University of London through the Georgetown-based, Nations School of Law.

Singh was born on February, 19, 1995 in Georgetown, Guyana and was raised in Canal Number One which is located on the Western Bank of the Demerara River. She draws her strength from the support of her family members who would often take the time off to give her that extra nudge; that extra word of encouragement.