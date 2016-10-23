Driver staged Banks DIH delivery truck robbery

On Wednesday last, a driver and two porters operating a delivery truck owned by Banks DIH Limited were allegedly robbed of an undisclosed sum of money.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine disclosed yesterday at a press conference held at the Force’s Public Relations Department that the robbery was actually staged by the driver of the vehicle.

Ramnarine said that the driver, in collusion with criminal elements, staged the robbery of some $985,000 in cash.

According to initial reports on the matter, salesman, Trevor Thom, of West Ruimveldt and two porters, all employees of the beverage company were robbed at about 19:00hrs on the Beterverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The truck was reportedly proceeding west when it was intercepted by a dark-coloured motor car. The car stopped in front of the delivery truck causing Thom to step on the brakes.

Three men exited the vehicle, one armed with a handgun and approached the Banks DIH truck and relieved the employees of the day’s earnings in the truck.

The employees entered the back of the truck and allowed themselves to be bound with duct tape. The truck was then driven to the Enmore Railway Embankment, where, based on reports reaching this newspaper, the employees were eventually freed when a passer-by heard them banging on the walls of the truck.

Ramnarine also went on to address other serious crimes which the police force is currently investigating. He spoke of the daring daylight robbery at the Woodlands Hospital, Carmichael Street on Monday whereby two men carted off over $3M.

According to Ramnarine, he is perplexed why a switchboard operator would have in her possession $3.2M. “This switchboard operator apparently has a lot of clout; has been given some extra responsibilities by the authorities of that institution.”

He said that that is one of the first questions he raised with the crime chief. “I asked him to enquire in great detail, how is it that a switchboard operator, had in possession, taking from one area to another some $3.2M.”

Ramnarine said that it would appear that the Force’s understanding of a switchboard operator probably is a lot different from the hospital’s switchboard operator’s responsibility.

He questioned whether it was responsible administration to allow the operator to have such a large sum of cash in his possession.

This particular robbery took place around 07:30hrs. Based on reports, a man pounced on the health institution when the night cashier was switching over to a co-worker. The night cashier was reportedly held at gunpoint and relieved of the money which the hospital earned overnight.

The gunman then left the hospital using a motor car which was waiting outside. According to reports, it is believed that the robbery would have been an inside job.