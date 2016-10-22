Gone but not forgotten…Maurice Boyce’s death should inject life into boxing fraternity

Says Michael Benjamin

It’s just a few days since veteran boxing coach, Maurice ‘Bizzy’ Boyce was interred and the reality has only just sunk in. Referred to as a boxing technician, Boyce’s input has positively affected most of the boxers that have donned gloves in representation of this country.

Undoubtedly, the boxing community has lost yet another stalwart and it seems pretty obvious that Boyce, who was interred last Tuesday, will soon be reduced to a mere statistic despite years of sweat and toil towards the development of boxing.

His contribution to the fistic sport has been phenomenal and should have attracted wider acclaim were it not for the lackadaisical and ‘don’t give a damn’ attitude of the boxing community which he has served with distinction (and believe me, I am not seeking exemption).

When former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, died in a car accident on May 4 at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, it was Boyce who broke the news to me. I remember when I gasped in astonishment, he calmly and philosophically declared, “Everyone’s turn is coming.” I never believed his turn would have been ‘just around the corner’ to borrow a popular Guyanese parlance.

‘Sixhead’s’ death had caused some ripples in the boxing community and ever since there has been talk and promises to erect a monument in his honour. It seems as though the initiators of that idea had encountered some challenges and the first stone is still to be laid.

The boxing community has lost quite a few stalwarts within the past five years and sadly, their memories and works have also been buried with them, never to be retrieved. Boxing coaches, Ralph Parris, Caesar Barrow, Michael Barker, referees/judges, Cecil Henry, Clairmonte DeSouza, Leslie Allen and a range of other affiliates have left us and there has been no conscientious effort to retain their contributions for the perusal and benefit of the succeeding generation of boxers or even historians.

During a football press conference in the office of former Mayor, Hamilton Green, he queried of the few journalists in attendance of Cliff Anderson’s exploits. Shockingly, few could give even a brief account, while a few others did not even know of whom Mr. Green spoke, this despite the volume of data of Cliff’s exploits readily available. One could just imagine the display of ignorance of the future generation of boxers, of past stalwarts, amidst the absence of requisite documentation.

At Boyce’s funeral ceremony, an emotional Odinga Lumumba bemoaned the fact that Boyce was not considered for a national award. The head of McNeal Enterprises promotional group felt that the veteran coach had done more than enough and was deserving of the merit.

One wonders whether such sentiments were shared when ‘Bizzy’ was alive and just how fervent were Lumumba’s efforts to attain it. It may also be interesting to know if Lumumba nurtures similar sentiments of other (living) fighters and if he is prepared to represent that cause.

It is indeed honourable to acknowledge the feats of dead stalwarts while glorifying their achievements, but such ponderings are a waste of time unless one is gifted with supernatural powers to raise that dead. Boyce’s input dates back to the 1960s when he would have contributed to the development of boxers that even contemporary fighters might not have known existed. That alone merits acclamation and when one reflects on the number of present day fighters that have been nurtured by the veteran coach, the achievement becomes even more meritorious.

Despite his vast input Boyce died somewhat disgruntled after witnessing a vast decline in the sport. This writer has spent many hours engaged in discourse with Boyce at his Durban Street residence during the latter part of his life and indeed, while his love for the sport remained intact, his spirit was somewhat deflated. Even I came in for some vitriol as he bluntly told me that I was not writing the things that would have preserved the profound achievements and the sweet history of the sport. Indeed, he documented many shortcomings which he felt needed attention if boxing was to have retained its rightful place as the local top sport.

Boyce is gone and he has taken with him an institutional memory that is almost impossible to replace. Notwithstanding, his contribution is evident in the vast numbers of boxers, past and active, that have benefitted from his expertise. His passing should instigate action on the part of our administrators and all lovers of the sport to preserve his contributions even as we adequately acknowledge the input of those that are alive. The list is extensive but readily coming to mind are Michael Parris, for his Olympic Bronze medal achievement and Clive Atwell, for his herculean effort in the square jungle that left him somewhat incapacitated. What about those past stalwarts that have been the foundation of the sport but are now encountering vast challenges in their twilight years? Are they not deserving of some attention and assistance or will we reserve such accolades for their departure from Mother Earth?

On a daily basis I encounter many of our stalwarts that have encountered misfortune but receive no assistance. Boxers do not receive a pension and most times their purses are not enough to even facilitate a decent savings account. It is time that our punchers enjoy the benefits of their contributions even after their active tenure is done.

This article is not meant to dictate who will bell the cat but rather a need to bell the cat and should instigate meaningful discussions among officials and other stakeholders. At the moment our boxers are used and discarded like old cars when in fact they should be placed on a pedestal as antiques to be admired and appreciated. Boyce’s death, what he stood for and what he had wished to achieve should be the catalyst for a renewed culture that presents an opportunity for a second life for our pugilists when their active punching days are done.