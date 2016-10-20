GRA arrests two staff members for duty free fraud

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
Two employees of the Guyana Revenue Authority are in police custody after the authorities detected a forgery in the name of Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Hema Khan.
At issue was the importation of two All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).
The two employees forged documents purporting to show that the ATVs were subjected to duty free concessions.
By the time the fraud was detected the vehicles were already sold. The probe is now being focused on the buyers of the vehicles. One of them has already reportedly offered to pay the required duty.
A source close to the GRA said that the authorities are no longer interested in transferring corrupt staff members. They would be handed over to the police.
Also to face the law are the other beneficiaries of the fraud.
