City Hall hosts consultations today on proposed vending areas

The Mayor and City Council of Georgetown will today be holding consultations with various committees representing vendors in the Stabroek area, at City Hall. This comes on the heels of the Council’s site check of three possible locations for displaced vendors that currently inhabit private property located at Lombard and Hadfield Streets, aback of Parliament Buildings.
Reliable sources within the municipality informed Kaieteur News that several items will be up for discussion at the meeting today, including the vetting of sites proposed by the council, for the permanent relocation of vendors who were displaced May last.
It was also disclosed that a proposal will be made to do expansion works on the New Vendors Arcade on Water Street, opposite Republic Bank. At this location, the council intends to add an upper floor.
This, in the council’s opinion, will not only allow for additional vendors to be housed at the site, but will significantly alleviate the issue of street vending, currently plaguing Georgetown, the source said. The council also plans to inform vendors of its intention to cover a portion of the cost of constructing the new stalls at the New Vendors Arcade.
The source said that this is not something that is usually done by the council, however this has been considered in light of the December deadline to have vendors removed from the aforementioned private property.
The consultation will begin at 10 o’clock at City Hall, and vendors will be addressed by Town Clerk, Royston King, Chairman of Markets Lionel Jaikaran and several members of the Markets Committee.
Some of the vendors at the Lombard and Hadfield Streets location had expressed concerns, since they believed that Council was “dilly-dallying” with finding an alternative vending area. Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan told Kaieteur News that even though the City Council is not clear on where it can place the vendors, it is working on forming a market committee to assist in finding a permanent place for those vendors.

