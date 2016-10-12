Man remanded for illegal gun and ammunition

Cleveland Lovell appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, on Monday, to answer to the charge of illegal possession of gun and ammunition.

The court heard that on September 13 at Jamoon Drive, Meadowbrook, Georgetown, he was found in possession of a firearm and matching rounds without being a licenced firearm owner. On the day in question, the police acting on information went to the man’s home and upon searching the premises found the gun under a mattress.

A further search was conducted in the kitchen and one .38 ammunition was found concealed in his refrigerator.

When the charge was read to him by Magistrate Singh he pleaded not guilty. Lovell was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on October 18.