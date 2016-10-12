Guyana Ambassador to Geneva presents credentials

Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to United Nations Organizations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller.
During the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its important role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies, human rights and responsibilities and inclusive and integrated development.

Dr. J. R. Deep Ford presenting his credentials to Director General, Michael Moller.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador of the  Cooperative Republic of Guyana to United Nations Organizations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for 16 years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.
In the coming weeks the Ambassador of Guyana will present credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and operations of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva.

