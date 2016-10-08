UCCA/NPG PACKAGING AND PLASTIC INC. T20 CRICKET COMPETITION

Balram Persaud of No. 48 hits first century

Play in the NPG Packaging and Plastic Incorporated T20 cricket competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne/Black Bush area is continuing.

In the latest round the first century was scored when No. 48 Challengers batsman Balram Persaud hammered an unbeaten 103, (11×6, 3×4) against No 43 Joppa Warriors in a savage assault on the bowlers. The knock helped his team to a 79 runs victory. Batting first No. 48 Challengers put up a challenging 174 for 2 off their reduced 15 overs, which was due to rain. Persaud got support from Balram Samaroo 39 and Munesh Lalu 19 not out.

Bowling for No. 43 Joppa Warriors, C. Persaud took 1 wicket. In reply, No. 43 Joppa Warriors were restricted to 95 for 7 off their allotment of overs with N. Singh 26 being the only batsman showing some fight. Bowling for No 48 Challengers Samaroo returned to take 3 wickets, while Satrohan Singh 2 and Totaram Persaud 1 supported.

At No. 72 ground, No. 72 All Star defeated No. 71 cricket club by 6 wickets. Batting first, No. 71 were bowled out for 185 off 19.3 overs. Clarence Beresford hammered 89 and got support from Kevin Clark 23.

Bowling for No. 72 All Star, Permashwar Chatterpaul snared 5 for 25 and was supported by A. Hemchan with 3. No. 72 All Star in reply reached 186 for 4 off 18.1 overs with Trishan Ramdass 53, Permashwar Chatterpaul 42, Khameshwar Chatterpaul 41 and Devindra Jaggernauth 24 leading the chase. Bowling for No. 71, Kevin Clerk took 2 wickets.

Over at the No. 70 ground: No. 70 A defeated C.W.C Sports club by 7 wickets. Batting first, C.W.C Sports club were bowled out for 129 off 18 overs. Naresh Deo 35 and Lionel Seegobin 34 were the top scorers. Bowling for No. 70 A. Thameshwar Kumar took 3 wickets with Omesh Kumar 2 and Chris Bollers 1 supporting.

In reply No. 70A reached their target in 14.3 overs with 130 for 3. Naeem Yacoob 55, Rayan Yacoob 35 and extras 29 were the main contributors. Bowling for C.W.C Sports club, Darshan Challitar picked up 3 wickets.

At the No. 69 ground: C.W.C Sports club defeated defending champions No. 69 Vikings by 6 wickets. Batting first, No. 69 Viking reached 147 for 7 off 20 overs. Yougraj Bhagwandat 30, Veniah Gooniah 30 and Steve Embrack 20 were the top scorers.

Bowling for C.W.C, Dharshan Challitar and Ivan Adams took 2 wickets each. In reply, C.W.C Sports Club scraped home with one ball to spare.

Lionel Seegobin 61 and Challitar 53 were the main scorers.

The competition is expected to continue this weekend.

(Samuel Whyte)