Agonising wait for Babita Sarjou’s DNA samples… “I just want to bury my child”- frustrated mother

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Champa Seonarine, whose daughter’s remains were found buried in her estranged husband’s backyard last May, is frustrated over the length of time she has to wait before her child’s remains are handed over to her.
This is a woman who has spent six years running the length and breadth of this country, trying to find clues about her daughter, Babita Sarjou.
Now all she wants to do is to bid her daughter goodbye but this cannot be done until police receive DNA samples which would provide irrefutable evidence that the remains are Babita’s.
She said that the length of time she has to wait for a positive confirmation is excruciating.
“I just want to bury my child,” the frustrated woman said during an interview yesterday.
Initially, she was promised that the remains would be handed over to her in less than two weeks due to the nature of the case but this has not been done.

“The police said that they will write to the lab and request for the result to come back in less than two weeks, but it’s now more than four months and I haven’t gotten the remains as yet,” Seonarine lamented during the interview.
“I want to give her a proper funeral and I want to have a wake for her so that her soul can finally rest in peace,” the woman said.
She added, “I already know that is my daughter because I identified her clothing and shoes. I showed the police pictures she took in those same clothes. When they washed the mud from the clothing, I could have identified it.”
On May 22, last investigators dug up the skeletal remains of a female, believed to be Babita Sarjou, a mother of one, in a three-foot-deep grave.
Detectives first unearthed a skull, then several bones, a pair of high-heeled shoes, a brassiere, and bits of clothing from the same spot.
Sarjou’s estrange partner, 38-year-old Sharadananda Narine called “Anand” and his accomplice, Darel Pronton are currently before the court for the murder.

