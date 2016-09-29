Prime Minister travels to India

Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo departed Guyana yesterday to participate in the “World Tamils Economic Conference” which is to take place from Sunday to Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, India.
He will also participate in the 29th Convocation of Bharath University, which will be held on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo, in response to the invitation of participation, said that he “looks forward to forging stronger ties between Guyana and the World Tamil community, especially entrepreneurs and industrial leaders of Tamil Nadu. Guyana has an open-door policy that welcomes all investors and economic partners.”
The aim of the World Tamils Economic Conference is to bring together the Tamils and Indian community in the world, in order to foster cooperation and tap the vast human and material resources for a collective growth.
The Prime Minister was also selected by the Award selection committee to receive an Award to honour Outstanding Personalities from the Tamil Community. The title of “Crown Jewel of World Tamils” Award will be conferred on him on October 4, 2016.
He also accepted an invitation to be the Chief Guest of the 29th Convocation of Bharath University, to confer the degrees and deliver the convocation address. Prime Minister Nagamootoo considered the invitation “an honour on his first visit to Southern India from where his ancestors migrated to Guyana almost 170 years ago.”
He is pleased to be associated with the “prestigious university, which provides high quality graduate and post graduate education to nearly 10,000 students from around the world.”
Bharath University offers graduate and post graduate research programmes in the Faculties of Engineering & Technology, Medical & Health Sciences, Dentistry, Management, Law, Arts, Science and Humanities.
The Prime Minister will also travel to New Delhi to participate in a “Delhi Tamil Advocates Association” programme scheduled for October 6, 2016 at the “Plenary Hall, Indian Law Institute (Deemed University), Supreme Court Campus, New Delhi.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo is accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and OPM Chief of Staff Mr. Omar Bissoon.

