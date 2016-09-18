Brazilian miner chopped to death at Puruni

Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

A 47-year-old Brazilian miner was killed Saturday night, after he was chopped about the body with a cutlass by a man with whom he had an altercation, at Sourie Backdam Puruni.
The dead man has been identified as Helio Batista Xavier Neves.
Police in a release said that they are investigating the alleged murdered which occurred around 20:00hrs.
So far, investigations have revealed that Xavier had an altercation with another male over some parts for an excavator machine. It is alleged that the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the now dead man several chops about his body.
Xavier was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are yet to apprehend the suspect.

