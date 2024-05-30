Baby dies after car crashes into truck

Kaieteur News – An 18-month-old baby boy died on Wednesday after the car his father was driving crashed into a truck around 13:45 hrs along the the Brittania Public Road West Coast Berbice.

The baby was identified as 18-Month-old Karson Mayers of Belmont East Coast Demerara (ECD). He was a passenger along with Monique Richmond in a car being driven by Kishawn Mayers, 30.

According to police the senior Mayers allegedly crashed the car into a truck owned by John Fernandes Limited.

The truck was reportedly travelling east while the car was heading in the opposite direction.

Police alleged that the senior Mayers was speeding and lost control while negotiating a right turn.

He reportedly ended up in the truck’s path and could not avoid the collision.

All occupants of the car were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where Karson Mayers was pronounced dead on arrival, while Monique Richmond was admitted as a patient for observation.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on senior Mayers and the truck driver and it revealed both had alcohol in their system but it was way below the prescribed limit.

Investigations are ongoing.