The new tax on parents’ pockets

Kaieteur News – We got to talk about these school projects, man. Dem teachers seem to think we parents got a money tree growing in we backyard. Every month, it’s like another project coming home with me child, and it ain’t cheap, you know!

Dem teachers acting like we living in Buckingham Palace or something, demanding we buy all kinda fancy supplies for these projects. Last month, it was a diagram of the solar system. This month, they want a model volcano that actually erupts!

Dem Boys swear, dem projects getting more expensive than a trip to de fancy restaurant downtown. We gotta buy foam boards, glitter, glue, paint – you name it, we buying it! And don’t even get me started on the trips to the craft store.

And let’s not forget the pressure these projects put on we children. They supposed to be learning, not turning into mini engineers overnight. We already stressing about grades and exams, and now we gotta worry about building a replica of the Umana Yana out of popsicle sticks?

But you know what really burns me up? It’s the inequality of it all. Not every parent can afford to splash out on these extravagant projects. Some families struggling just to put food on the table, and now they gotta fork out cash for art supplies too? It’s like a slap in the face to the less fortunate among us.

I say enough is enough! We need to put a cap on these projects before they bankrupt dem parents. Let’s bring back the good old days when homework meant reading a book or doing some math problems. Keep it simple, keep it affordable, and let our children focus on learning, not bankrupting their parents!

So, to all dem teachers out there, ease up on the project assignments, nah? We parents already broke from putting lunch in dem pickney lunck kit and dem million and one text books wah yuh does gat to buy. De cash grant done spend. We can’t afford to be financing your arts and crafts obsession too!

Talk half. Leff half