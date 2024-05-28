Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The new tax on parents’ pockets

May 28, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – We got to talk about these school projects, man. Dem teachers seem to think we parents got a money tree growing in we backyard. Every month, it’s like another project coming home with me child, and it ain’t cheap, you know!

Dem teachers acting like we living in Buckingham Palace or something, demanding we buy all kinda fancy supplies for these projects. Last month, it was a diagram of the solar system. This month, they want a model volcano that actually erupts!

Dem Boys swear, dem projects getting more expensive than a trip to de fancy restaurant downtown. We gotta buy foam boards, glitter, glue, paint – you name it, we buying it! And don’t even get me started on the trips to the craft store.

And let’s not forget the pressure these projects put on we children. They supposed to be learning, not turning into mini engineers overnight. We already stressing about grades and exams, and now we gotta worry about building a replica of the  Umana Yana out of popsicle sticks?

But you know what really burns me up? It’s the inequality of it all. Not every parent can afford to splash out on these extravagant projects. Some families struggling just to put food on the table, and now they gotta fork out cash for art supplies too? It’s like a slap in the face to the less fortunate among us.

I say enough is enough! We need to put a cap on these projects before they bankrupt dem parents. Let’s bring back the good old days when homework meant reading a book or doing some math problems. Keep it simple, keep it affordable, and let our children focus on learning, not bankrupting their parents!

So, to all dem teachers out there, ease up on the project assignments, nah? We parents already broke from putting lunch in dem pickney lunck kit and dem million and one text books wah yuh does gat to buy. De cash grant done spend.  We can’t afford to be financing your arts and crafts obsession too!

Talk half. Leff half

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open’s first round to Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open’s first round to...

May 28, 2024

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 yesterday in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match...
Read More
Keevin Allicock’s Olympic journey continues today

Keevin Allicock’s Olympic journey continues...

May 28, 2024

Bartica, Three Mile, Santa Rosa, Marian among winners on opening day

Bartica, Three Mile, Santa Rosa, Marian among...

May 28, 2024

Anthony Drayton victorious in Ready Mix Concrete 2024 National Open Chess Qualifiers

Anthony Drayton victorious in Ready Mix Concrete...

May 28, 2024

”CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL”

”CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL”

May 28, 2024

Fans win tickets at ICC T20 World Cup ‘Catch the ball promotion

Fans win tickets at ICC T20 World Cup ‘Catch...

May 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]