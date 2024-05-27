Water distribution networks at Karisparu 60 percent completed

Kaieteur News – The water distribution networks along with works on a trestle and catchment system are 60 percent completed at Karisparu, Region Eight.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made the disclosure during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony in Karisparu to honour the lives lost during the Mahdia dormitory fire in May 2023.

He explained that a total of $60 million is being invested to execute overall works, thereby boosting the water coverage in the community and region. Since last year, he explained that the government had planned to drill a well in Karisparu, but access to the area to transport a rig there was one of the logistical obstacles. He then pointed out, “We then put in the trestle system where we are investing about $60 million overall…We are putting in a catchment to catch the water from your creek and then, we will run the distribution system. We are about 60 percent works completed…By the mid-June, we will implement that completely.”

Residents were informed that more water tanks will be added to the two tanks currently in the system. Now that the airstrip has reopened, access has been enhanced and the contractor will be able to transport more materials to the area. Government is aggressively pursuing its agenda in ensuring that every hinterland community has access to potable water by the end of 2025.

Minister Croal further committed, “It is still my intention that we will, at some point, come back to drill a well.”

Over the three and half a year, $526 million has been spent to advance water access in the region. The investment is expected to increase to some $650 million by the end of this year. With these investments, the region’s water coverage will move to about 90 percent by year-end. Overall, a total of $1.5 billion has been budgeted to improve water services in the hinterland regions for 2024. “We are drilling a number of wells in Region Eight starting with first-time access and then we will branch off…We are therefore investing to ensure that all communities have access,” he emphasised.

Some 361 residents from Kamana and Sand Hill are benefitting from new water supply systems worth $84 million. Meanwhile, in the housing sector, ten Karisparu families will benefit from the construction of ten elevated houses under the hinterland housing programme. Through this framework, the village council and the residents will identify the most vulnerable families in the village to receive a house. Additionally, another village in the region will also benefit from this programme by the latter half of this year. Joining the minister was Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal. (DPI)