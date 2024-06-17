Waiting in vain!

Kaieteur News – Guyanese nah like to wait or be kept waiting. One time after waiting more than an hour and a half for her date, the young lady decided she’d been stood up.

Exasperated, she changed from her dinner dress into pajamas and slippers, fixed some popcorn and resigned herself to an evening of TV. No sooner had she flopped down in front of the TV than her doorbell rang. There stood her date.

He took one look at her and said “I’m two hours late, and you’re still not ready?”

Bob Marley did a sing a song with the words, “I don’t want to wait in vain for your love.” Well, it look as if de Guyana government gan be waiting in vain for the information about gold smuggling and other corruption to come its way from de Americans. But dem nah gan be the only people who had to wait in vain. Deh had a man he sit down by de seashore waiting fuh de tide to bring in a golden boat. Years pass, beard grow long like Rip Van Winkle, but dat boat? Never come.

Well, dat man ain’t got nothing on de government of Guyana. But de Americans gat, and so waiting fuh Uncle Sam to hand over evidence of gold smuggling and corruption is like waiting fuh a fish to climb a tree. De Americans ain’t known fuh sharing secrets, especially when it come to so-called evidence. Uncle Sam’s treasure chest of allegations is guarded tighter than Fort Knox. De Guyanese government can ask all it want, but de most it gon’ get is a diplomatic shrug and a polite smile.

Dem Americans love to call what dem have “evidence,” but dem boys seh is more like whispers in de wind. Hearsay, rumors, and tales from snitches. Revealing dat is like revealing yuh sources. In any event, if de Americans really trusted de Guyanese authorities, dem woulda handed over de keys to de kingdom long time ago. De government gan gat to keep writing letters and hope fuh a miracle. Dem boys seh, is like de old woman who swallowed a fly—plenty action but no solution. Every day, de officials wake up with new hope, thinking today might be de day. But all dem get is silence. Yuh might as well wait fuh rain in de Sahara.

De Guyanese government gan be waiting fuh evidence like de proverbial cat waiting fuh milk from a cow dat gone to market. Uncle Sam ain’t budging. And we government gan end up waiting in vain, just like Bob Marley did sing.

Talk half. Leff half