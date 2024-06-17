6-year-old girl shot in head in Mon Repos

Kaieteur News – A six-year-old girl was shot in her head while sleeping at her Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home between 22:00hr Saturday and 05:30hrs Sunday.

The injured child is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She underwent surgery and a CT scan, police said in a press release. In its statement police said a team from CID Headquarters visited the child’s home at Mon Repos Sunday morning.

The scene, the release said is located in a bedroom of a flat, in a wooden house. “On examining the room, detectives observed that a suspected gunshot entry was seen in the zinc, which appeared to have been projected inwards just in the vicinity of the victim’s bed. It was observed that reddish stains, suspected to be blood, were on the bed. No spent shell was seen in or around the dwelling,” the police statement read.

It added that enquires disclosed that the six-year-old victim resides with her parents and her sister. Investigations indicate that at around 22:30 on Saturday, the child’s mother put her to sleep in her bed.

At about 05:30 hrs Sunday, the woman said she woke up and went to use the washroom and heard her six-year-old daughter ‘groaning’.

“She immediately made checks where she discovered the victim’s head and clothing drenched in a reddish substance suspected to be blood. The woman said she immediately alerted her husband. They then rushed the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was examined by a Doctor on duty and a CT scan was immediately done. The six-year-old victim was due to undergo surgery. Her condition is listed as critical,” the police related.

The hands of the victim’s father and mother were swabbed for gunshot residue. Several persons were questioned, but no one gave any relevant information and claimed they did not hear any sound (gunshot).