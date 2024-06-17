6-year-old girl shot in head in Mon Repos

Latest update June 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A six-year-old girl was shot in her head while sleeping at her Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home between 22:00hr Saturday and 05:30hrs Sunday.
The injured child is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She underwent surgery and a CT scan, police said in a press release. In its statement police said a team from CID Headquarters visited the child’s home at Mon Repos Sunday morning.
The scene, the release said is located in a bedroom of a flat, in a wooden house. “On examining the room, detectives observed that a suspected gunshot entry was seen in the zinc, which appeared to have been projected inwards just in the vicinity of the victim’s bed. It was observed that reddish stains, suspected to be blood, were on the bed. No spent shell was seen in or around the dwelling,” the police statement read.
It added that enquires disclosed that the six-year-old victim resides with her parents and her sister. Investigations indicate that at around 22:30 on Saturday, the child’s mother put her to sleep in her bed.
At about 05:30 hrs Sunday, the woman said she woke up and went to use the washroom and heard her six-year-old daughter ‘groaning’.
“She immediately made checks where she discovered the victim’s head and clothing drenched in a reddish substance suspected to be blood. The woman said she immediately alerted her husband. They then rushed the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was examined by a Doctor on duty and a CT scan was immediately done. The six-year-old victim was due to undergo surgery. Her condition is listed as critical,” the police related.
The hands of the victim’s father and mother were swabbed for gunshot residue. Several persons were questioned, but no one gave any relevant information and claimed they did not hear any sound (gunshot).
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 17, 20242024 ICC T20 World Cup… West Indies’ upcoming Group C T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday presents an opportunity to...
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – The United States of America has long positioned itself as the global enforcer of democratic values... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]