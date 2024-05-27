Alcoholic drowns after riding overboard

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old man identified as Taradeo Singh reportedly drowned at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast Region Two on Saturday.

Singh’s body was found in a trench in the area during the morning hours. Police learnt that every morning, he would leave on his bicycle to drink rum and would suffer from seizures. On Saturday, it was no different but he failed to return home. His bicycle was found next to him in the trench; it was believed he rode overboard.