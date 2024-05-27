Alcoholic drowns after riding overboard

Latest update May 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old man identified as Taradeo Singh reportedly drowned at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast Region Two on Saturday.
Singh’s body was found in a trench in the area during the morning hours. Police learnt that every morning, he would leave on his bicycle to drink rum and would suffer from seizures. On Saturday, it was no different but he failed to return home. His bicycle was found next to him in the trench; it was believed he rode overboard.
JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!
May 27, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Local Bocce players Keston Knights and Daniel Samundar were in fine form when they represented Guyana at the Caribbean Special Olympics Bocce Event in Grand Cayman, Cayman...
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The President’s Independence Day address sounded almost the same as the opening statement he delivered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]