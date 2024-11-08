Govt. says GECOM should have all systems in place for elections by August 2025

Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday announced that Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should have all systems in place by August 2025 to facilitate General and Regional Elections.

“GECOM must focus on preparing for the 2025 Elections. They have to be ready to conduct these elections sometime by August of next year or so, to allow the President the room to decide when he wants to hold elections. So, they have to focus their attention on that issue,” the Vice President said.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the vice president had announced that a manual will be prepared and circulated ahead of the elections to the media, political parties, and other interested stakeholders, outlining the “duties, obligations, responsibilities, rights of every member who will be part of the conduct of elections.” This includes, members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and by extension, polling agents. Guyana’s last election process lasted from March 2 to August 2, 2020.

