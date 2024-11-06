Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyanese like things clean – but only when is fuh demself

Nov 06, 2024

Dem Boys Seh 

Kaieteur News- Yuh ever notice how folks don’t mek joke wid dey own house? Not a sweetie wrapper pon de floor. Not a speck a dust pon de table. But leh dem walk outside, is like dey hand get itchy fuh litter.

Throw de box, de bottle, de styrofoam – everything fling out de car window! Right outside dey neighbor yard too, like is dey own personal garbage bin. Dem boys seh, look how people careful in dey own space. Man wouldn’t dare lef a empty chip bag pon he own kitchen counter. But outside? Is a different story. De street is like one big ol’ dump fuh dem.

It get so bad de rats and roaches start to plan family reunion by de roadside. Dey does get buffet service now, courtesy of we lil’ carelessness. Dem boys seh, de rats livin’ better dan some people. Wha funny is, if you put a sign “No Littering” – people see dat as ah invitation fuh throw even more garbage! De minute dey see rules, dey want fuh break it.

But leh yuh go in dem people house. Is like dem own a five-star hotel. Sparkling floors, neat cushions, every ting in place. Dey gon tell you, “No shoes in here, keep it clean!” But is de same ones tossing out KFC boxes in public like dey feeding pigeons.

Some of dem 10-day workers walking around picking up garbage. One of dem apply fuh de job and de foreman ask she if she gat any experience. She turn to he and seh, “I will pick it up as I go along. ” Dem boys seh, is time people start tekkin’ pride in dey public space de same way like dey house. ’Cause de road belong to everybody – and we all got to live here.

Talk half. Leff half.

