ExxonMobil Futsal Championship heats up in Linden

-Five matches set for tonight at Retrieve Hard Court

Kaieteur Sports-Tonight, futsal fever returns to the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden with five eagerly anticipated matches in the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, marking the penultimate night of the group stage.

Organized by New Era Entertainment, the tournament has reached a critical juncture, with teams vying to secure a top-two finish in their respective groups and a coveted spot in the quarter-finals, set to begin on November 13.

Starting at 7:00 pm, a novelty game will open the night, setting the stage for the evening’s action.

The first official game will be a do-or-die showdown between Germans and Fearless in Group D. Although Fearless is already eliminated from contention, still winless and sitting at the bottom of the table, their clash with Germans is set to influence the group’s final standings.

Germans, currently tied with Turf President on three points but ranked third on goal difference, are determined to claim a convincing victory to improve their position.

A win by a wide margin could be crucial to their chances of advancing, adding extra pressure to this matchup.

In Group A, the undefeated YMCA team, boasting a perfect nine points, faces One Syde, who are clinging to their quarter-final hopes.

YMCA has already secured their place in the next round, but One Syde, currently on three points from two games, must win their remaining matches to have any hope of advancing.

This adds a layer of intensity, as One Syde needs back-to-back victories, while YMCA looks to close out their group-stage campaign on a high note.

Tied with Bomberz and Ahsasa on three points each, One Syde’s journey will not be easy as they battle for second place in the tightly contested Group A.

The Bomberz-Ahasa matchup, slated as the penultimate game of the evening, promises to be a crucial showdown in the group.

Both teams are equally matched and recognize that a win tonight could position them advantageously heading into the final stages of the tournament.

With only one other slot available in the quarter-finals from Group A, this game is expected to deliver intense action and fierce competition.

The night’s final game features Silver Bullets and Money Bell, the top two teams in Group C.

Silver Bullets have been dominant, winning both their matches to claim six points and top their group.

However, Money Bell, sitting close behind with four points from one win and a draw, has a strong chance of joining Silver Bullets in the quarter-finals with a win or a draw tonight. This game will likely decide the final standings in Group C, adding an extra layer of suspense to the evening.

All the teams are in pursuit of the championship title and the impressive $1 million grand prize. The runners-up stand to earn $500,000, with $200,000 and $100,000 awarded to the third- and fourth-place finishers, respectively.

Beyond team success, individual players also have the opportunity to make a name for themselves, with standout performances potentially catching the eye of local futsal aficionados.

