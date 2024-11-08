Harpy Eagles left frustrated by weather once again in Super50 Cup no-result against Scorpions

SportsMax – Guyana Harpy Eagles were forced to settle for another frustrating no-result in the CG United Super50 Cup as persistent rain at Queen’s Park Oval halted their match against Jamaica Scorpions yesterday.

It’s the second time this season that the Harpy Eagles seemed well on their way to victory, only to have weather derail their efforts. This time, the Scorpions were struggling at 162-6 after 41.3 overs when the rain made its appearance, leaving the match unfinished and denying the Harpy Eagles a chance to secure another much-needed win.

Captain John Campbell’s 53 and Jermaine Blackwood’s unbeaten 63 provided the only notable contributions in the Scorpions innings, as a steady performance from the Harpy Eagles’ bowlers kept them in check.

Campbell’s 65-ball knock had three fours and two sixes, while a watchful Blackwood faced 91 balls in his unbeaten knock, which included six boundaries, but things seemed well-poised for another potential Harpy Eagles victory before the weather had the final say. Ashmead Nedd took 2-23 from 10 overs.

This follows another contest earlier in the campaign against Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, where the Harpy Eagles were in command before rain played spoilsport.

Still, the former champions remain firmly in contention for a semi-final berth, as this no-result moved them to third place on the table with 28 points. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force currently lead with 37 points, followed closely by Barbados Pride with 31.

Meanwhile, Leeward Islands Hurricanes slipped to fourth with 27 points, while the Scorpions sit in fifth with 25 points. West Indies Academy (16 points), Windward Islands Volcanoes (10 points), and Combined Campuses and Colleges (10 points) complete the table.

Despite the setbacks, the Harpy Eagles should still fancy their semi-final chances and, by extension, their chances to lift the Super50 Cup title for the first time since 2005. Like the Scorpions and others, they will be hoping that they can avoid the unpredictable weather to possibly secure positive results in their remaining matches.

Matches resume today, Friday November 8.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes take on Windward Islands Volcanoes at UWI SPEC from 9am and Combined Campuses and Colleges oppose Barbados Pride at Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 1pm.

