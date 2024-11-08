A lesson from the bread lines of America

Kaieteur News- If the American elections of 2024 delivered any one lesson to the rest of the world, it was this: overlook the grievances of the average citizen at your peril. Kamala Harris’s defeat, though hardly an endorsement of her opponent’s virtues, illustrated a primal truth of democratic societies—when the undercurrents of economic discontent swell, no gilded assurances or lofty promises will save the incumbent. And for Guyana, basking in the glow of its own economic boom, there is a particularly poignant warning here.

From the outset, Harris faced an electorate frustrated by wages that hadn’t kept pace with the rising costs of daily living. The voters’ concerns weren’t about nuanced policies or foreign affairs; they were, as always, about ‘bread and butter’ issues. While America remains the world’s largest economy, it has struggled with inflation and an anemic recovery that seems to have disproportionately benefited the wealthy.

The past four years have seen little relief for the working poor, who have been battered by an economy that offers little beyond spiraling costs for the essentials—especially housing and food. It was no surprise, then, that voters were drawn to the candidate promising relief from the country’s economic woes.

Here in Guyana, the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) would do well to absorb this lesson. As the nation heralds its recent prosperity, largely fueled by its booming oil sector, there is a tendency among the ruling elite to believe that this growth automatically translates to an improved standard of living for all. But economic expansion, for all its statistical splendor, has a way of eluding the hands of those who need it most. Wealth has always moved upward with ease and reluctance to trickle down, leaving many on the margins of a system that boasts impressive GDP figures but does little to alleviate the daily struggle of ordinary people.

The truth, uncomfortable as it may be, is that Guyana’s growth is following a pattern long established by other resource-rich nations: the middle and upper classes prosper while the lower classes wait for crumbs. While businesses flourish and high-rise projects multiply, many working families face the same daily challenges they did before the boom. Inflation, though tempered by government policy, continues to nibble at purchasing power. The price of food and housing remains stubbornly high, eroding the gains of even those who manage to earn more than they once did. For every report of rising revenues and increasing foreign investments, there are countless untold stories of families struggling to keep their heads above water.

The PPP/C must confront this disparity head-on, lest they fall into the same trap that ensnared Harris. To rely on economic growth figures alone as proof of success is to blind oneself to the realities of those struggling to afford the basics. One has only to look at America’s exit polls to understand this: 67% of those polled expressed grave concern about the economy, while more than half cited inflation as a problem affecting their daily lives. When people find themselves in line at the market, watching prices climb for items as simple as eggs, they begin to question why their supposed leaders are so removed from their struggles. The outcome was a populace swayed by the candidate who promised to ease these pressures, regardless of the broader implications.

If history has shown us anything, it is that the voices of the underclasses are often dismissed until they can no longer be ignored. Growth that does not touch the lives of the masses will be met, sooner or later, with resistance. Leaders of Guyana must avoid falling into the same complacency. The allure of prosperity is seductive, but it is hollow without inclusivity. If Guyana’s growth is to be meaningful, it must be felt in every household, at every dinner table, and not just in the pockets of those reaping the greatest profits.

The PPP/C must adopt policies that not only grow the economy but also address the need for a living wage, employment opportunities for youth, affordable rents and food and better public healthcare, education and entertainment. Even going to the movies now requires an arm and a leg. The lessons of the 2024 American elections must echo in the halls of Guyana’s government buildings—a call to remember that economic growth means little if it fails to translate to economic justice.

Kamala Harris’s defeat should serve as a vivid reminder to the PPP/C: in the absence of empathy and action, the electorate will not hesitate to turn on those they feel have abandoned them. The numbers on a balance sheet may look impressive, but if that growth isn’t translated into tangible improvements for all, it risks becoming an indictment rather than a point of pride.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

(A lesson from the bread lines of America)