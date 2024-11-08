Man fakes robbery to steal $10M from jeweller

Kaieteur News- A Rosignol, West Coast Berbice man has been arrested after he confessed to faking a robbery to allegedly steal over $10M from a jeweller who had hired him to transport the cash from Georgetown to Berbice.

In a statement, police said Paramdeo Victor, a 37-year-old resident from Rosignol is currently in custody assisting with the investigation of a staged multi-million-dollar robbery.

According to the police, Victor visited the Mahaica Police Station at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report that he was robbed of $10,250,000 by three men with guns, wearing ski masks and dark clothing, at Unity, Mahaica Old Road, at about 11:00 a.m. the said day.

Victor told the police that he was driving and taking the cash to Rosignol after receiving it from a cambio in King Street, Georgetown. According to the police, he claimed the gunmen forced him off the road with another car before robbing him. The police said Victor also claimed that the money belonged to a jeweller from Rosignol and he was transporting the cash for that person. However, after being questioned by the CID ranks, it was suspected that Victor’s claims were fictitious, which led to further questioning.

The police said that Victor later confessed that he had made a false report, and that he staged the robbery to steal the money from the owner who he was transporting it for. Police said Victor then took the ranks to a certain area of his car and removed the $2 million that he had hidden. He further revealed that the other amount was with his accomplice at Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice. Police said about 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday ranks travelled with Victor to Ithaca, then back to his (Victor’s) residence at Rosignol and located $6 million cash in a black plastic bag hidden in a washing machine. Police are looking for the alleged accomplice, Cornell Taylor, also known as ‘Rasta Man’, as well as the remaining cash. Investigations are continuing.

