Daredevil on two wheels!

Kaieteur News-Ah tell yuh, if you ain’t seen a Guyanese motorcyclist in action, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! These daredevils on two wheels got every pedestrian an’ driver out here feelin’ like they in some Hollywood action movie.

And who’s the big star? Some young man wid no helmet, no licence, but a need for speed! Dem motorcyclists mekkin’ acrobatics look like child’s play. They zippin’ and zoomin’ ‘tween cars, hittin’ ninety on a sixty road, an’ doin’ wheelies in rush-hour traffic! You gotta wonder: dem come to ride or come to fly?

Now, don’t get me wrong. I respect a man who can ride. But what we seein’ here ain’t no ordinary riding. It’s like these fellas mistake de public road for a racetrack. De kinda bikes dem got could be tearin’ up a circuit, not shakin’ up de city streets! Yuh got bikes now that sound like thunder an’ move like lightning. De only problem is, dey don’t leave no rainbow behind – just chaos.

An’ let’s talk accidents. Every day is like de news flashin’ de same headline: “Motorcyclist loses control,” “Motorcyclist injured in collision.” Yuh start wonderin’ if deh got a script! But lemme tell yuh, dis ain’t no comedy – it’s a tragedy. Yuh see, dem big bikes could be fun, but de casualties on de roadways ain’t no joke.

Now people talkin’ ‘bout a ban on big bikes – an’ maybe dey onto somethin’. Ban dem big machines on de public road, or at least mek dem stunt riders find a place where deh only hurting demselves. We might even need to put up signs: “No Stuntin’ Here – Tek It Somewhere Else!”

So, when yuh see one of dem bikers wheelie-poppin’ down Regent Street, mek sure yuh step aside. ‘Cause one t’ing is sure, dey love de thrill, but dey ain’t too keen on safety!

Talk half. Leff half.

