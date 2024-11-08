Latest update November 8th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 08, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News-Ah tell yuh, if you ain’t seen a Guyanese motorcyclist in action, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! These daredevils on two wheels got every pedestrian an’ driver out here feelin’ like they in some Hollywood action movie.
And who’s the big star? Some young man wid no helmet, no licence, but a need for speed! Dem motorcyclists mekkin’ acrobatics look like child’s play. They zippin’ and zoomin’ ‘tween cars, hittin’ ninety on a sixty road, an’ doin’ wheelies in rush-hour traffic! You gotta wonder: dem come to ride or come to fly?
Now, don’t get me wrong. I respect a man who can ride. But what we seein’ here ain’t no ordinary riding. It’s like these fellas mistake de public road for a racetrack. De kinda bikes dem got could be tearin’ up a circuit, not shakin’ up de city streets! Yuh got bikes now that sound like thunder an’ move like lightning. De only problem is, dey don’t leave no rainbow behind – just chaos.
An’ let’s talk accidents. Every day is like de news flashin’ de same headline: “Motorcyclist loses control,” “Motorcyclist injured in collision.” Yuh start wonderin’ if deh got a script! But lemme tell yuh, dis ain’t no comedy – it’s a tragedy. Yuh see, dem big bikes could be fun, but de casualties on de roadways ain’t no joke.
Now people talkin’ ‘bout a ban on big bikes – an’ maybe dey onto somethin’. Ban dem big machines on de public road, or at least mek dem stunt riders find a place where deh only hurting demselves. We might even need to put up signs: “No Stuntin’ Here – Tek It Somewhere Else!”
So, when yuh see one of dem bikers wheelie-poppin’ down Regent Street, mek sure yuh step aside. ‘Cause one t’ing is sure, dey love de thrill, but dey ain’t too keen on safety!
Talk half. Leff half.
(Daredevil on two wheels!)
Nov 08, 2024Bridgetown, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match suspension on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph following an on-field incident during the 3rd CG United ODI at the Kensington...
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- If the American elections of 2024 delivered any one lesson to the rest of the world, it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]