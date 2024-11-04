Tek yuh licks and learn from yuh loss!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh some people like a good bedtime story, especially if it make dem feel like a hero or victim. Election Day 2020 went smoothly. No major complaints. Was congratulations on a well-executed election.

But look what happen afterward. How people still dig up all kinda wild tales after dem see the results. Dem say votes cast fuh dead people and dem who migrate. Now, that is like saying a fish swim outta seawater an’ end up in a frying pan – impossible unless somebody do magic!

Dem foreign observers look pon all dis an’ shake dem head. Dem seh, “We nah see no ghosts casting no ballots, an’ we sure nah see nobody who migrate voting.” But wha dem care? Dem fellas who lose crying “Fraud! Fraud!” when all dem got to do is tek a good hard look in de mirror.

You know, dem parties had polling agents right there at every station, sharp like hawks, watching who coming and who going. Dem boys seh is one ting to lose an’ another to invent stories ‘bout de loss. Better dem start learning how to play fair an’ prepare fuh next time. You cyan’t go crying fuh extra time in a cricket match after de last ball done bowl.

Dem boys seh some of these sore losers gon stretch de truth like chewing gum, hoping it big enough fuh people to believe. But people done fed up. Dem want progress, dem want development, not soap opera reruns about imaginary votes. You lose, you learn, you try again – unless you de type who like tilting at windmills, dreaming up reasons why de whole world against you. Better dem spend some time studying how to win next time instead of recycling ole fairy tales.

So here’s de truth, plain an’ simple: Stop trying to rewrite history, accept de ting, an’ get ready fuh next time. Dem boys seh, if you really care about de people, prove it – not by shouting ‘bout ghosts an’ shadows.

