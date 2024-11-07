A broad-based movement for the people’s voice on oil

Kaieteur News- The call for a referendum on Guyana’s oil contract is a step in the right direction, but by itself, it won’t be enough to sway the Government. What we need is a strong, non-partisan, grassroots movement, untainted by any political affiliation. Without this, the government is unlikely to even entertain the idea of a referendum, let alone act on it. This is a moment for all Guyanese, regardless of party lines, to unite for the right to determine the future of our nation’s most precious asset.

Guyana stands at a crossroads, with oil promising to reshape our economy. But as with every golden opportunity, there’s also a chance of disaster if these resources aren’t managed in the people’s best interests. This is why the question of a referendum is so vital. This isn’t about one party or another but about Guyana’s future and who gets to decide its course. But let’s be clear: the Government won’t take this step unless there’s undeniable pressure from the people.

A coalition of the willing—individuals, groups, organizations—must emerge to demand that this issue be put to the people. Only a broad-based movement, free from political coloring, can press for a referendum and make it impossible for the Government to ignore. After all, in a democracy, the true power belongs to the people. But the people must also demand their rights loudly and in unison for that power to mean something.

It’s easy to dismiss demands if they come from opposition parties or groups perceived to have a political agenda. But a grassroots movement representing ordinary citizens cannot be dismissed as easily. This is why the push for a referendum must be driven by everyday Guyanese and by all who stand to inherit the effects of these oil contracts. Only when there is a movement that spans the nation, untethered from political motives, will it have the force to demand a referendum.

If the call for a referendum remains a matter of isolated voices, no matter how well-intentioned, it will not gain the traction necessary to move the needle. The government has the authority to call for a referendum, but it’s unlikely to take such a step without a visible, widespread demand. Imagine the impact of thousands of Guyanese from all walks of life coming together to demand their voices be heard on this issue. Such a coalition would be hard to ignore.

Some might argue that instead of a referendum, an opinion poll could capture public sentiment at a fraction of the cost. After all, a scientifically conducted opinion poll would provide a snapshot of the people’s stance on the oil contract. But polls don’t carry the weight of a referendum, where every eligible citizen can vote directly on an issue.

A referendum allows the people to exercise their democratic right to directly influence national policy. While an opinion poll would save costs, the power of a referendum lies in its ability to engage the public actively, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility. A movement to support a referendum also brings people into the discussion, inspiring debate, education, and awareness that goes beyond the vote itself. A poll might gauge sentiment, but a referendum engages the public in a decision.

History shows us that governments rarely act on the demands of a few isolated voices, especially when those voices lack a strong backing. Grassroots movements, however, bring communities together and create an undeniable force that leaders find hard to ignore. In Guyana, where politics can easily polarise any issue, a grassroots coalition focused solely on the referendum—detached from party interests—can keep the focus where it belongs: on the people’s right to choose.

A non-partisan movement would also protect this call for a referendum from being dismissed as an opposition tactic. Politicians often argue that demands for change are simply opposition strategies to undermine the ruling party. But a movement built by ordinary Guyanese, concerned with securing the nation’s future, is harder to discredit. This is a matter of national importance, one that transcends party lines and deserves to be treated as such.

The time has come for Guyanese to put aside political affiliations and think about what’s best for the nation. This isn’t a call for one party’s agenda or another’s. This is a call for a say in Guyana’s future. A referendum is an act of democracy; it’s about giving each citizen a voice in the decisions that affect us all.

To achieve this, we need a grassroots movement that’s driven by the people, for the people, and doesn’t belong to any political color. Let’s create a coalition of the willing—a united front of organizations, communities, families, and individuals who care about this country’s future. If we can stand together on this issue, our call for a referendum can become more than a demand. It can become a rallying cry for a new kind of politics in Guyana, one where the people are truly in charge.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

(A broad-based movement for the people’s voice on oil)